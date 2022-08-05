Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 271,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ONEQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,367. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

