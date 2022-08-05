MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $40,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,392.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,034.83 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day moving average of $925.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

