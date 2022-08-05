MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75, RTT News reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,034.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $733.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.20. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.00.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.