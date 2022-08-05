MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,392.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $19.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,015.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,902. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $733.01 and its 200 day moving average is $925.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.