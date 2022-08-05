Metahero Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $44.43 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

