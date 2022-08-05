MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. 123,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in MetLife by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 50,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in MetLife by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

