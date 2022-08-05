MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on September 15th

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.45 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

