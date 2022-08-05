MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.7 %

MGM opened at $35.45 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

