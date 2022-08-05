Microchip Technology Incorporated to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

