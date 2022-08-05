Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Trading Down 2.2%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 8,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Micron Solutions Stock Up 12.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

