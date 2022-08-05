Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

