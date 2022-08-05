Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $280.50 target price on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

