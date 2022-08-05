Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCOGet Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Microwave Filter

(Get Rating)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

