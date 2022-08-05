Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Microwave Filter Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
About Microwave Filter
Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.
Further Reading
