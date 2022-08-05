MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.60 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $33.60 million and $3.08 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

