Mint Club (MINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $605,047.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $605,047.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

