Misbloc Market Cap Reaches $19.58 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Misbloc has a market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $811,295.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Misbloc has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00130862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064989 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

