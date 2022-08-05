Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $82,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 76,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 99.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 57,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.2% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $194.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

