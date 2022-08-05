Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,826 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $62,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 360.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.40. 20,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.37 and a 200-day moving average of $365.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

