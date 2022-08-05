Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $59.02 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $59,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,685. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

