Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $87.07 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $87,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,209. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

