Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,201 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $75,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

INTU traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.97. 20,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

