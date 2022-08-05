Mizuho Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded up $13.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

