MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Acquires $30,015.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $123.77 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

