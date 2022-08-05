Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) vs. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Critical Contrast

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Mobivity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $263.10 million 0.97 -$32.17 million ($1.07) -7.01 Mobivity $8.18 million 7.67 -$8.26 million ($0.15) -7.13

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benefitfocus. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benefitfocus and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Mobivity.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -11.57% N/A -3.09% Mobivity -109.71% N/A -133.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Mobivity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

