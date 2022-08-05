Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $315.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.64.

Shares of MOH opened at $323.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

