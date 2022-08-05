Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 29014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Momentive Global Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

