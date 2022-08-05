Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Declares Dividend of €0.22

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.22 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mondi Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,477 ($18.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,487.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,564.01. The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,138.08. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,068 ($25.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.78) to GBX 1,868 ($22.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,003.60 ($24.55).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

