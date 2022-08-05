MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. 68,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,765. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

