MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,366,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 850,300 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $67.18. 336,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,814. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

