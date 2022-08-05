MONECO Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. 5,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,695. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

