MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 4,340,289 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

