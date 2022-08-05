MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,724.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 443,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.56. 66,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.