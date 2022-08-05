MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

