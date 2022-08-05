MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average of $201.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

