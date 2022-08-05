Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Shares Down 4%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 4,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Monitronics International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
Monitronics International Company Profile
Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
