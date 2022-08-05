MONK (MONK) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

MONK (MONK) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $33,867.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002400 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

