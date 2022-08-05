Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

