Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

