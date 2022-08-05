Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Equal Weight

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of FSR opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

