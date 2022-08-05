Morgan Stanley Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $117.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,980. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 357.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.