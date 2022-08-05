Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

