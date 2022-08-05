Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 30626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.31.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

