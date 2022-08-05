Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,605 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $249.71 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,303 shares of company stock worth $22,023,265 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

