Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 10,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,660. Morphic has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $3,476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

