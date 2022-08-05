MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €22.14 ($22.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $756.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a 12 month high of €51.60 ($53.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.63.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

