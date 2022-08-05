MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $153,186.93 and $2,006.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00625324 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,444,710 coins and its circulating supply is 55,238,464 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.