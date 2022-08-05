Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 379.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $229.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

