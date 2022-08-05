Motco Makes New $52,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

