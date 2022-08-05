Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.51. The stock had a trading volume of 77,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

