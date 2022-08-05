Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 72,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 616,183 shares.The stock last traded at $249.76 and had previously closed at $239.69.

The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.23.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

